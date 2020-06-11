Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Alum Rock Park reopens in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Alum Rock Park reopens to the public Thursday, June 11 at 8 a.m. following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park closes at 8 p.m., with the parking lot shutting down earlier around 6:30 p.m.

Water fountains will not be available, so bring your own and stay hydrated!

Picnic tables and barbecue pits are still not be available.

Also among the city’s recent announcements are the reopening of all 13 dog parks, which were closed due to the pandemic.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News