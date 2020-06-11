Alum Rock Park reopens in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Alum Rock Park reopens to the public Thursday, June 11 at 8 a.m. following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park closes at 8 p.m., with the parking lot shutting down earlier around 6:30 p.m.

Water fountains will not be available, so bring your own and stay hydrated!

Picnic tables and barbecue pits are still not be available.

Also among the city’s recent announcements are the reopening of all 13 dog parks, which were closed due to the pandemic.

