Alum Rock Union School District educators asking for pay increase as contract negotiations stall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As teachers and students returned to the classroom this year under COVID-19, some districts in San Jose have been impacted more than others.

A lack of full-time and substitute teachers throughout the nation has also plagued several San Jose school districts.

Some school districts have gone as far as increasing substitute teacher pay while others are asking its administrators to step in and help.

In East San Jose, the Alum Rock Union School District (ARUSD) and the Alum Rock Educators Association (AREA) have been in negotiations since February and on Nov. 8 the district filed for impasse.

A bargaining impasse occurs when two sides negotiating an agreement are unable to reach an agreement and become deadlocked.

ARUSD school teachers have not received a pay increase in two years and are asking for a 4.5 percent raise.

On Wednesday, AREA teachers, parents and students are set to hold a candlelight vigil in the evening in front of the Alum Rock Union School District Office to sing holiday songs in an effort to unite with students and the community.

AREA says with growing reserves, a 5.07 percent increase in cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) funding from the State, and $56 million from COVID-19 economic relief — ARUSD management is only offering AREA members a 1.75% salary increase.

“Our educators have run out of patience with the district’s unreasonable, unjustifiable, and disrespectful proposals,” said Jocelyn Merz, president of AREA.

“Our educators are unified and ready to escalate our organizing efforts,” Merz added.

“Unlike other educators’ associations in the county, AREA members took two years of no salary increases, and ARUSD’s proposal of a 1.75% salary increase and no movement on class size or health benefits is insulting and demoralizing.”

Salaries of educators in ARUSD rank near the bottom in Santa Clara County.

The school district has acknowledged the lack of teachers and attributed higher living costs in the region, some are retiring and others have not returned to the classroom due to concerns over safety with in-person learning.

“This is especially unacceptable during the pandemic when working conditions are unsafe, challenging, and educators have had to adjust their work environment and methods numerous times,” said Merz.

“ARUSD continues to have a healthy reserve, or savings account, which is projected to more than double in the 2021-22 school year.”

KRON4 News reached out to ARUSD for a comment regarding its decision to declare impasse but did not receive a response by the time of the publication of this article.