‘Always there to help out’: Family, friends mourn man stabbed on BART train

(KRON) — “What happened with my uncle was not just a fight on the BART train. This is someone defending someone else,” said Jazmin Cardoza, the niece of Tyrone Oliver Williams.

Cardoza says it is important for her to let everyone know that is how her uncle died after being stabbed to death Tuesday on a south Hayward BART train.

BART police say he was trying to prevent another passenger from being robbed of their shoes

“He was always very big on doing what was right,” she said.

Cardoza wasn’t surprised her uncle tried to help someone in need before he died.

“I was not surprised at all,” she said.

His childhood friend Raymond Slaton says Williams had his back covered even when they were in elementary school.

“I was getting picked on and Tyrone came to my aid,” Slaton said. “That was Tyrone. He was always there to help out people, people he knew, people he didn’t know. If you were somebody being picked on he was the one to step in and help someone.”

Williams was born and raised in Oakland, a huge Raiders fan and a very gifted musician

“You don’t have any bongos? He would flip my guitar over and play back up beats for me,” Cardoza said.

Cardoza says she and her uncle were very close.

“I’m devastated,” she said.

Williams family started a GoFundMe page to aid his loved ones in their hour of need.

