Amazon cancels AWS Summit in San Francisco over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amazon announced Wednesday its upcoming AWS Summit in San Francisco is now canceled over coronavirus concerns.
The conference was scheduled for April 14 at the Moscone Center.
“Our top priority is the well-being of our customers, partners, and employees. After careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 in San Francisco and listening to the guidance provided by the local authorities, Amazon Web Services has made the decision to cancel the AWS Summit San Francisco 2020,” the statement reads.
Event organizers said the conference is being shifted to a “fully digital experience in May,” and that more information would be released in the coming weeks.
The AWS Summit joins the list of large events being canceled over coronavirus concerns, including SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, and Ultra Miami.
