Amazon delivery van stolen in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) - Berkeley police are searching for an Amazon delivery van that was stolen in the area Thursday morning.

According to police, the white Amazon van was stolen in the area near 2000 Ashby Avenue near Adeline Street around 11 a.m.

The stolen van was last seen headed southbound on Shattuck Avenue and Ashby.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley police.

