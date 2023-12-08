(KRON) — An Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed. According to police, the driver stopped around 12:39 p.m. to take a break in the area of Arlington Avenue and San Luis Road.

While on break, the driver was approached by someone armed with a handgun. The subject stole the Amazon vehicle — a white Ford van — and drove it to another location, police said.

The stolen van was later located abandoned on the 1900 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard. Numerous packages appeared to have been stolen, police said.

Berkeley PD is investigating the incident and says details could change. No arrests have been made at this time.