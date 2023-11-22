(KRON) — New details have come out of the investigation into the Amazon delivery driver who was allegedly kidnapped in San Ramon on Saturday.

The San Ramon Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that its investigation revealed the Amazon driver was not kidnapped. Police said the two suspects from Saturday’s incident approached the driver to commit a fake jewelry scam.

“After further investigation, it appears the suspects approached the victim to commit a fake jewelry scam,” SRPD said in a statement. “Based on a language barrier, the victim believed something more nefarious was going on, so he went to the banks to withdraw money. There were no apparent threats or weapons were seen/used during the encounter.”

As of Wednesday night, no other details were released by SRPD. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident began when the Amazon truck and the suspect vehicle collided near Crow Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard, KRON4 reported last week. The suspects then forced the victim to withdraw cash from a Bank of America in San Ramon before taking the victim to another Bank of America location in Dublin, San Ramon police originally reported.

The driver was not physically harmed or injured, according to SRPD.