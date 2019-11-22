Amazon, Facebook grow operations with expansions in Fremont, Livermore

FREMONT (KRON) – Big tech companies are expanding in the Bay Area.
Facebook is currently building a new mega-campus in the East Bay, located at the Ardenwood industrial complex right by the Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont.
It will span 1.3-million-square-feet and will bring 20,000 jobs to Fremont.
Fremont is the fourth-largest community in the Bay Area.
Amazon is also expanding in the East Bay.
It is moving into the old Circuit City distribution center off I-580 between Vasco and Greenville.
The city says the 611,000-square-foot facility has been vacant for years.
When Amazon opens its facility, it will bring back hundreds of jobs to the area.
