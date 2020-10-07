Amazon fulfillment center moves into Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Amazon is moving into the Contra Costa County city of Oakley, building a fulfillment center that is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

The company is building five buildings totaling 2 million square feet over an estimated four year timeline. The site is located right off of Highway 160 and just before the Antioch Bridge. Amazon is the county’s first tenant in its Contra Costa Logistics Center Complex.

“Having Amazon locate a fulfillment facility at our Logistics Center is a tremendous step forward in achieving this goal,” said Bryan Montgomery, the Oakley city manager. “This year has been challenging for many municipalities, but we are very fortunate in Oakley to have such an amazing project on the horizon, and we know much more is to come at the Logistics Center and elsewhere in Oakley.”

A formal announcement and ribbon cutting ceremony will be happening Wednesday – but due to social distancing requirements – no one will be allowed to attend.

Latest Stories: