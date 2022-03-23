SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed legislation putting an 18-month moratorium on all new parcel delivery services, such as Amazon.

Amazon responded by pausing work on the proposed warehouse at 900 7th Street.

The vote was undertaken as a response to Amazon’s intention to build a 725,000 square-foot warehouse at the 7th Street location.

The legislation was sponsored by Shamann Walton, president of the board of supervisors and the representative of the Design District spot where the warehouse is planned, and was co-sponsored by Supervisors Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen, Connie Chan, Myrna Melgar, Matt Haney, Rafael Mandelman, Gordon Mar and Ahsha Safaí.

Walton stated he is interested in exploring a permanent moratorium during the next 18 months.

“Over the last decade, there has been a rapid evolution of the parcel service delivery industry with companies like Amazon in San Francisco without adequate community input,” Walton’s office stated in a news release. “This has caused an increase of pollution and traffic, jobs that pay below industry-standard wages, and in some cases, facilities with serious health and safety concerns in San Francisco.

“This legislation will implement an 18-month interim zoning controls to require a Conditional Use authorization and specified findings for proposed Parcel Delivery Service uses and require community input on such projects,” the news release continues. “The 18-month period will also allow San Francisco to study and assess the land-use impacts of parcel delivery services and consider new permanent land-use controls appropriate for the City. The legislation will also allow community input to decide whether or not to allow these types of facilities and businesses to enter the community and make sure incoming facilities will benefit residents living and working in San Francisco.”

Walton’s office also blasted Amazon for stopping work on the warehouse “instead of working with labor, community, and city leadership to come to an agreement.”

For its part, Amazon stated that “We will continue to evaluate our long-term use of the site, and in the short-term we will work with our neighbors to look at ways to use the location to serve the community.”