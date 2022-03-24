SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An Amazon van caught fire Thursday afternoon after it was going northbound on Highway 280, Cal Fire tweeted.

The van caught fire on the intersection of Edgewood Road and I-280 in Redwood City around 5 p.m., according to a CHP report.

San Mateo County fire officials said they put out a fire inside a van that was empty.

The video above shows firefighters hosing down the front seats of the van where smoke is coming out.

The van was off balance and tilted forward, according to the video.

No injuries were reported.

Officials did not release any other details of this incident.