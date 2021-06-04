Amazon worker arrested for assaulting 67-year-old woman in Castro Valley: Sheriff

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman.

The incident happened in front of the Vista Creek Apartments on Thursday around 6 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, fists started flying after a verbal dispute involving some salty language.

In the surveillance video, leading up to the violence, you can see the victim in a verbal confrontation with the Amazon delivery driver. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department says it was over a discrepancy.

SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021

During which time the victim said the b-word and as she turned to go back inside, the driver set upon her, striking her repeatedly.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect hit the older woman an estimated 10 times on the face and head.

Another video angle shows the attack from inside the building where you can see how the victim is pushed up against the door as she’s struck by the repeated blows.

The sheriffs say the attack left her with a possible broken nose and visible injuries.

A short time later 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez was arrested. You can see her still wearing her amazon vest in her mugshot.

“It was frightening to see an Amazon driver do that, somebody who we allow onto the property to provide us a service,” Doug Smith said.

Doug Smith is the property owner, he says the victim is too shaken up to talk to the media about what happened.

According to the sheriff’s office summary of the event, Ramirez admitted to hitting the victim but claimed it was in self-defense.

Amazon responded to the incident saying: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Ramirez is being held on $100,000 bail booked on two counts of elder abuse and battery involving serious bodily injury and is set to be arraigned on Monday.