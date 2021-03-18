FOUND: 2-year-old boy abducted in Oakland no longer missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Update 9:32 p.m. Oakland police say a 2-year-old boy has been found after he was abducted in Oakland on Tuesday.

We’re told he was brought to the Oakland Police Department’s Eastmont Substation.

An Amber Alert was activated on Thursday morning and cancelled just hours later. Police said they do not yet know why he was abducted by his aunt and aunt’s friend. Their vehicle has not been found and no one is in custody for the kidnapping.

Before he was returned, Michael Hamilton was last seen on Tuesday on Fruitvale Ave at E 27th St, California Highway Patrol had tweeted at 7:51 a.m.

Photo provided by Oakland Police

The suspects were last seen driving a rental car, a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California plates: 8TYX914.

Courtesy: Oakland Police Department

According to the Oakland Police Department, the boy was seated in the backseat of the Nissan with his aunt and her friend, the suspect. Police said the aunt left the car to make a stop at a store and then the suspect drove off with Michael.

They disappeared on March 16 and Oakland police were notified of the incident around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.