Amber Alert: Teen abducted at Santa Rosa gas station, could be in SoCal

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing Vallejo teen who police say was forced into a minivan at a gas station.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Georgiana Chozmana Bambaloi who was abducted from the ARCO gas station at Guerneville Rd in Santa Rosa around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials believe she was taken by a 20-year-old man named Ionita Cimino who was last seen driving a 2007 green Chrysler Town and Country minivan with temporary Texas plates: 12478U3.

“A witness to the incident saw Bambaloi standing with several family members near the corner of Guerneville Road and Fulton Road. According to the information that officers gathered, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a male suspect in an orange shirt ran across the parking lot of the ARCO. The suspect grabbed Bambaloi and forced her into a dark grey vehicle that then is driven away eastbound on Guerneville Road,” CHP said.

Bambaloi is described as 5’6” with a thin build. She has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it, and black jeans.

(Santa Rosa Police Department)

Contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. or call 707-543-3595. If immediate information needs to be provided, please contact 707-528-5222.