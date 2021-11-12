Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy abducted from Sacramento

(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on Friday night for a 3-year-old boy they say was abducted from Sacramento.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Sacramento Police Department for Leo Norvell.

Officials say around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Leo was abducted from Sacramento.

Leo is about 3-feet tall, weighs about 35 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

AMBER ALERT – Alameda and Contra Costa Counties@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/bUoPVaz2lt — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 13, 2021

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Yago, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Yago is described as about 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The vehicle authorities are searching for is a gray 2011 BMW 328i — The CA license plate number is 6NTU367.

If you see Leo, the suspect, or the car, you are asked to call 911.