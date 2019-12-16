Live Now
AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl kidnapped by father

SAN JOSE (KRON) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to be abducted by her father in the Bay Area.

According to CHP, 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen with her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, on Sunday around 10 p.m. in San Jose.

Bethanie is described as 3′ feet tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Magana is described as 5’4″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CHP says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle is a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 7XJX025.

If you see the suspect vehicle, Bethanie, or Magana, call 911 immediately.

