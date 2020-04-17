Amber Alert issued for teen girl; suspects expected to be heading to Santa Rosa

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An Amber Alert was issued after a 14-year-old girl was abducted from Rupert, Idaho.

The suspects are believed to be heading towards Santa Rosa.

Carmelo Galarza, 35, and Sergio Alcantar, 18, have been identified as the two suspects. They are driving a a 2011 grey Chevy Malibu with the license plate 2M77260.

Galarza is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Alcantar is described as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was taken from Rupert, Idaho on Thursday. She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was issued by the CHP on behalf of the Rupert Police Department and the Idaho state police.

If seen, call 911 immediately.