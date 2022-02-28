San Francisco (KRON) – Luong Tammy Huynh was arrested by San Jose police last night on suspicion of abducting Jacob Jardine.

Jardine was discovered yesterday inside a stolen 2008 Buick Enclave. Officers located surveillance video implicating Huynh, according to a news release, and she was arrested around 8:30 p.m. when she returned to her residence on San Jose’s Florence Avenue.

Huynh, 29, was placed under arrest for kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft. She is currently being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail.

As KRON4 previously reported (https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sunnyvale-amber-alert-update-police-seek-woman-in-case/), authorities had been searching for Huynh. Jardine, 2, was found Sunday afternoon.