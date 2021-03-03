AMC, Cinemark reopening select Bay Area theaters this Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like you’ll soon be able to catch a flick in some AMC and Cinemark theaters in the Bay Area!

AMC Theaters confirmed in a statement it would resume operations at 5 AMC locations in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties beginning March 5:

AMC Metreon 16

AMC Kabuki 8

AMC Eastridge 15

AMC Mercado 20

AMC DINE-IN Sunnyvale 12

Officials said upon reopening the theaters will abide by all state and local ordinances.

Cinemark also announced it will reopen additional Bay Area theaters the same day. Cinemark announced last week Century Northgate in San Rafael, Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City, and Century at Tanforan and XD in San Bruno would reopen Feb. 26.