SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On Tuesday, flight attendants with American Airlines expressed their frustration with the airline after failing to reach a contract agreement after three years of negotiating.

About 100 flight attendants with American Airlines held what they call an “informational picket” outside Terminal One.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, representing American Airlines Flight Attendants, says they have been in contract negotiations with the airline since 2019 and have failed to reach an agreement. They say they believe the airline is not negotiating in good faith.

Among the sticking points are pay and benefits, and also working conditions for flight attendants. Flight attendants are also upset that American Airlines is closing down Its crew base at SFO.

The union says they wanted to hold this informational picket to send a message to the airline.

Flight attendant Tim Schwartz tells KRON4, “We just want the company to hear that we’re ready for a contract, then we need to negotiate fairly, and the company wants to put more workloads on us, which benefits them and not our health.”

KRON4 received a statement from American Airlines Tuesday afternoon. They say “American’s flight attendants are the best in the business, and like all our team members, deserve to be paid well and competitively. We continue to meet regularly with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to reach an agreement that benefits both our flight attendants and operation.”

Contract negotiations between the flight attendants in the airline are set to resume on Wednesday.