American Airlines flight out of San Jose makes emergency landing at LAX

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 16: An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Miami International Airport, founded in 1928, offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America’s third-busiest airport for international passengers, and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An American Airlines flight that departed from San Jose was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX on Wednesday morning.

The airline said flight 761, bound for Phoenix, had a possible mechanical issue. It landed “without incident” at 7:41 a.m. PST.

“Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to interrupt our customers’ travel plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” a statement from the airline said.

The plane had 123 passengers and five crew members, with no injuries reported, according to AA. It departed from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport at 6:16 a.m.