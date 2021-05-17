American Airlines flight returns to San Jose airport after mechanical problem

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on December 2, 2020. – The Boeing 737 MAX is taking another key step in its comeback to commercial travel by attempting to reassure the public with a test flight by American Airlines conducted for the news media. (Photo by Cooper NEILL / AFP) (Photo by COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (BCN) An American Airlines flight returned to the Mineta San Jose International Airport on Monday morning after experiencing a mechanical problem, airport officials said.

At about 11 a.m., flight 2049 to Phoenix returned shortly after take-off, landed and taxied safely back to a gate, according to airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor.

A statement from the airline said the plane, an Airbus 320, returned to the airport “due to a possible mechanical issue.”

A maintenance team is evaluating the plane and the airline is working to re-book its passengers, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported to the 112 passengers or five crewmembers.