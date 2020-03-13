American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 13: A grounded American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 is towed to another location at Miami International Airport on March 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. American Airlines is reported to say that it will ground its fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max planes and it plans to rebook passengers after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the entire United States Boeing 737 Max fleet. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KRON) — An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for COVID-19, according to airline officials.

The Dallas Fort Worth-based pilot has been in touch with American Airlines’ chief medical officer and leaders from the pilots’ office.

The CDC and public health officials are assisting.

Officials say the risk of transmission to passengers is low.

