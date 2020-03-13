American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus

DALLAS (KRON) — An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for COVID-19, according to airline officials.
The Dallas Fort Worth-based pilot has been in touch with American Airlines’ chief medical officer and leaders from the pilots’ office.
The CDC and public health officials are assisting.
Officials say the risk of transmission to passengers is low.
