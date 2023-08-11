(KRON) — A man was arrested after a vehicle burglary Thursday morning, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) said in a Facebook post. The burglary allegedly happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 5000 block of Main Street.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Timothy Mitchell from Vallejo, broke into the back window of a car at a parking lot, police said. Mitchell allegedly stole luggage from the victim’s car.

Approximately one hour later, police located a blue Honda and initiated a traffic stop. ACPD said the suspect was wearing the same clothes as the person caught on surveillance breaking into the car.

Mitchell used a device to break the car’s windows, which caused broken glass to be found on the floorboard of the victim’s car, according to police. Mitchell was arrested for vehicle burglary and violation of his Conta Costa County probation terms.

He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections. Mitchell was arrested that morning around 10:15 a.m. with a bail set at $10,000, according to Napa County jail records.

Police caught Mitchell as he was trying to flee in a blue Honda (pictured below).

The 5000 block of Main Street is located just east of Highway 29 in American Canyon.