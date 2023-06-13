(KRON) — Police in one Napa County city are giving away free gun locks to any resident who wants one with “no questions asked.”

The American Canyon City Council passed a Safe Firearms Storage Ordinance last month requiring all gun owners to store firearms at home in a locked container, or disable firearms with an appropriate safety device.

Guns can end up in the wrong hands, including the hands of young children, home burglars, or a suicidal person, police cautioned.

“Keeping a firearm locked when it is not being carried prevents unauthorized users, including children, from accessing and using firearms which can reduce unintentional discharges, firearm theft, and suicide,” the American Canyon Police Department wrote.

ACPD launched its Free Gun Lock Giveaway initiative Monday to help improve firearm safety within neighborhoods.

Police Chief Rick Greenberg said, “We believe that responsible gun ownership includes taking steps to secure firearms when they are not in use. The Free Gun Lock Giveaway initiative provides an opportunity for residents to enhance safety within their households and protect their loved ones.”

(Graphic courtesy American Canyon Police Department)

Residents can obtain free gun locks designed to fit various types of firearms at the American Canyon Police Department at 911 Donaldson Way, East, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For additional information, you can call ACPD at 707-551-0600.