NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teacher from American Canyon High School was arrested Friday for an alleged “lewd act” on a minor, according to the Napa Valley Unified School District. Derrick Allen Holland was arrested at 4:45 p.m. in Suisun by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened after students were released from school for the day and did not happen on a Napa Valley Unified School District campus, officials said. No details were released about the juvenile victim.

Holland is currently on administrative leave. American Canyon High School’s website lists him as a special education teacher.

Holland was booked into Napa County Department of Corrections with a bail set at $50,000. He has been a teacher in the Napa Unified School District for over 16 years, according to his LinkedIn.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Officials say anyone with questions or concerns about the investigation is asked to contact Napa County Detective Brian Rochester at 707-253-4504. American Canyon High School is located at 3000 Newell Dr.