American Canyon police arrest man threatening Walmart employee with axe

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif (KRON) — Officers arrested a man threatening to harm an employee with an axe at a local Walmart Tuesday evening, American Canyon police announced in a press release.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Vallejo resident Wenzell Smith who was placed under arrest for petty theft and robbery.

Authorities spoke with the Walmart employee who said Smith raised an axe above his head in a threatening manner.

The employee saw Smith walking out of a fire exit with a shopping cart filled with multiple items.

As Smith tried to escape out of the fire exit, officers put him in handcuffs, according to the release.

Once he was detained, police searched Smith and found a methamphetamine pipe, along with two rifle rounds in a rifle magazine.

Criminal records revealed that Smith was a convicted felon and cannot possess ammunition, authorities said.

Smith was later transported to Napa County Jail where he is currently in custody.