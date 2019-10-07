American Fire in Napa County 30% contained

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Fire crews continue to battle a large wildfire burning in Napa County.
The fire has burned more than 500 acres so far and is 30% contained this morning.
The fire first broke out east of American Canyon at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
It started off as 30 acres before blowing up to 526 acres.
So far, the fire has destroyed one outbuilding and burned several wooden fences in a neighborhood.
All evacuation advisories were lifted late Sunday.
Firefighters say the dry conditions and the weather helped fuel the fire.
Latest News Headlines: