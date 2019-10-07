American Fire in Napa County 30% contained

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Fire crews continue to battle a large wildfire burning in Napa County.

The fire has burned more than 500 acres so far and is 30% contained this morning.

The fire first broke out east of American Canyon at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

It started off as 30 acres before blowing up to 526 acres.

So far, the fire has destroyed one outbuilding and burned several wooden fences in a neighborhood.

All evacuation advisories were lifted late Sunday.

Firefighters say the dry conditions and the weather helped fuel the fire.

Latest News Headlines: