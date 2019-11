DIXON (KRON) – An American war hero will be laid to rest on Friday.

Phillip Mendoza was 27-years-old when he died in 1950 during the Korean War.

His remains were held by North Korea until they were returned to the U.S. this week.

On Wednesday his family gathered at SFO to receive their loved one.

The family will lay him to rest at a burial in Dixon.

The military will also be there presenting him in full honors.

Latest News Headlines: