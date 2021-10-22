America’s #1 most dangerous small town is in the Bay Area: SafeWise report

Aerial photography view south of the interstate 80 Junction in the San Francisco Bay Area. The picture includes Clawson and Emeryville. CA 94608. San Francisco, California, United States.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — America’s #1 most dangerous small town is in the Bay Area, according to an analysis of FBI crime data.

SafeWise said Emeryville, California remains the most dangerous small town as of 2021.

The East Bay town has a population of 12,380. It also made the #1 spot in 2020.

According to SafeWise, Emeryville has a major property crime problem – mostly larceny. Residents have a 1 in 5 risk of being a victim of property crime. In 2019, the town of Emeryville reported 211.9 property crimes per 1,000 incidents, SafeWise said.

No other California small towns made it on the America’s 10 most dangerous list.

According to SafeWise, analysts used population information as well as the number of violent crimes and property crimes to determine its rankings. Towns with populations below 5,000 and above 15,000 were excluded.

If you’re looking to move to a safer small town in California, you may be out of luck. Much of Safewise’s report on America’s safest small towns are in the northeast United States, in states like New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.