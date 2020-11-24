Amid pandemic, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office continues holiday toy drive

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit some families hard financially.

Mothers and fathers have lost their jobs, and it’s hard to explain to a young child why they can’t get the toy they are hoping for this holiday.

If you are wondering how you can help children in Alameda County have a happier holiday, here’s one way you can.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys to give away to children living in poverty so that they have at least one gift to look forward to this holiday season.

“Every little toy that we get helps and it brings a smile to someone’s face. So those happy little faces, we want to make them smile,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

“It really warms your heart,” Kelly added.

“We have to be mindful that in some of the communities that we work in, there are a lot of kids that don’t have the little things in life. And their parents are struggling to pay bills. So if we can take a little bit of that burden off those parents and families, we’d love to do that so they can use those resources for other things,” Kelly said.

The toy drive is organized by the Crime Prevention Team, and it helps strengthen relationships between law enforcement and communities.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking Alameda County residents to donate unwrapped toys for children — ages 6-12 are most needed — to any of their offices or substations.