Amid pandemic, BART creates ‘crowding charts’ to show riders amount of passengers on trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART on Tuesday launched what they’re calling “crowding charts,” which show weekly train car loading numbers so riders know what to expect when boarding trains during the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule-based passenger load data outlines the average number of riders on each car of a specific train.

In a statement, BART said this was part of the transit agency’s 15-Step Welcome Back Plan of reopening during the pandemic.

Data seen on the crowding charts are estimated from fare gate information with the assumption that passengers are evenly spread through all cars on a train.

Officials said generally there are more passengers in the middle cars, with fewer passengers in the front and rear trains.

The crowding charts are color-coded and specific to line, stations, and time of day on weekdays.

Data is not available in real-time as BART does not have the ability to track actual numbers of passengers on a given car, the transit agency said.

