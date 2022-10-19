OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is hoping visitors to automated teller machines take their advice when visiting them amid an uptick in robberies.

These tips are:

“Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM”

“Select ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area”

“If you get cash, put it away immediately. Do not stand at the ATM and count your money”

“When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive to a safe place including the police department or fire station and call 911.”

“Call the OPD non-emergency number, 777-3333, to report suspicious persons.”

The ATMs most impacted are in the Laurel and Dimond neighborhoods, police stated.

“The most recent incident occurred on October 18, 2022, in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard [between 38th and 39th avenues] shortly before 2 p.m.,” police stated. “In several of the cases, the victim completed their transaction at the ATM and while walking away, they are confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property and leave the area either on foot or by vehicle.”

Police stated that people with information or who’ve been victimized should call 510-238-3326.