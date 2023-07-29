SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk’s latest move in converting Twitter to “X” was installing a giant “X” sign over company headquarters. Musk shared a tweet Friday night showing the bright sign displaying his company’s new logo.

Not everyone is happy with the new sign. San Francisco resident Christopher Beale tweeted a video of the aggressively bright light from the “X” outside his apartment and called it an “eye sore.”

City officials have their gripes with the sign as well. The City of San Francisco opened a complaint and an investigation into the sign, which is located at 1355 Market St.

Putting up a sign on top of a building requires a permit for safety and design reasons, according to city officials.

When workers took down the old Twitter sign on Monday, the job was interrupted by the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD told KRON4 that officers responded to a possible unpermitted street closure, but no crime was committed.

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Even with all of these issues arising, Musk said he does not plan to move the company headquarters out of the City by the Bay.

Musk, who has no problem being critical of San Francisco, said in a tweet Saturday that the city being in a ‘doom spiral’ is not enough to get X to move.

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco,” he said. “Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”