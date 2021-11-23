Amtrak carrying 30 passengers crashes into big rig in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An Amtrak train struck a car carrier in San Pablo on Monday night.

The Rodeo-Hercules Fire Department said the big rig had gotten stuck on the tracks on Chesley Ave near Rumrill Blvd around 8:15 p.m. It was carrying five cars.

The collision caused cars and debris to fly for several hundreds of yards, the fire department said. The engine of the train also detached and left the tracks.

Minor injuries were reported for the truck driver and train engineer, but none of the 30 train passengers reported any injuries, according to the fire department.

KRON4 is waiting to hear from Amtrak on the situation.