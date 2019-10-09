‘An eerie feeling’: PG&E power shutoffs come on anniversary of North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Power in portions of Sonoma County and 33 other counties in California will be shut off some time after midnight early Wednesday morning.

“The winds are shifting. They shifted, so we decided to go ahead and call a PSPS and proactively shut off the power to reduce wildfire risk,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

This power shut off comes on the two year anniversary of the devastating North Bay fire storm.

People gathered in Downtown Santa Rosa Tuesday night to remember the lives lost.

“We weren’t prepared two years ago,” said Santa Rosa resident Alegra Burke. “It never occurred to us we might lose everything in a fire.”

Not only is today the two year anniversary, but people say the weather outside is similar.

“It’s an eerie feeling. It’s in the air. It’s the same time of year. Same date,” said another Santa Rosa Resident Thomas Pratt.

At grocery stores across the city, people are stocking up on water, ice, propane and food

“I think it’s going to be hectic for the people you know but if its saving lives then we gotta do what we gotta do,” said Santa Rosa resident Anthony Williams.

PG&E wants its customers to be prepared for 48 to 72 hours without power



