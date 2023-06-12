SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Historic San Francisco brewery Anchor Steam has announced it will not be brewing its annual Christmas beer this year and plans to drastically cut distribution. A spokesperson for the brewery, which has been operating in San Francisco since 1896, confirmed the changes to KRON4, citing a “combination of economic factors.”

Changes announced at the brewery, which is in Potrero Hill, include scaling back all distribution outside the state of California. The Golden State represents 70% of the beer’s business, the spokesperson said. Until now, Anchor was distributed in all 50 states.

The brewery also confirmed it won’t be brewing it’s annual Anchor Christmas Ale this year, “due to its time-intensive and costly brewing and packaging requirements.” A small batch of the holiday beer will be available on draft at Anchor Public Taps, the spokesperson said.

A brewery representative told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Christmas Ale was unlikely to return next year. The Anchor Christmas Ale has been brewed every year since 1975, making it one of the longest-running holiday craft beers in the American beer market.

“These were difficult decisions,” an Anchor spokesperson said. “Anchor is a historic, influential and beloved San Francisco beer. We deeply value our relationship with our fans and with our dedicated employees.”

The decisions were based on “the challenging economic realities” the brewery has faced for “many years,” the spokesperson said. Factors cited include the inflationary impact of rising product costs, a highly competitive beer market, and the brewery’s costly steam brewing technique.

After nearly a decade of boom, the U.S. craft beer industry is currently facing challenges. Anchor, widely regarded as one of America’s first and longest-running independent craft breweries, was acquired by Sapporo in 2017.