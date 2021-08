Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ESPN is reporting that Andre Iguodala has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors.

Playing for the Miami Heat for the past two years, Iguodala returns to the team where he was a key member in the Warriors’ three championship wins in 2015, 2017 and 2018, winning Finals MVP in 2015.