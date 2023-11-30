SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are without forward Andrew Wiggins against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, but it is not due to an injury he suffered on the court.

Head Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins injured his index finger when he slammed it in a car door Thursday morning. Kerr said that Wiggins went through shootaround before the game but as soon as he saw him warm up, he knew he wouldn’t be able to play.

“He barely, couldn’t shoot, couldn’t put much pressure on it, so I figured he’d be out,” Kerr said. “Just a tough blow for him and for us.”

Kerr believes the injury will be short-term. He said before the game that he did not see any imaging on the finger, but Wiggins does not believe it will be serious.

Wiggins joins Chris Paul and Gary Payton II as players out for Thursday’s game. Payton suffered a calf injury and Paul has a nerve injury in his leg. The injuries will open up minutes for players such as Brandin Podziemski and Cory Joseph, Kerr said.

Wiggins has gotten off to a slow start in the 2023-24 season. His 12.8 points per game is his lowest figure since joining the Warriors.