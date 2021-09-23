Andrew Wiggins remains unvaccinated, risks not playing in Warriors home games

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Aaron Gordon #50 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on April 12, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins is still not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports, jeopardizing his availability with the Dubs this season.

Wiggins, 26, has previously stated he won’t get the vaccine unless he is forced to.

And now, with season less than a month away — there are concerns about where Wiggins, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, stands with Golden State.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced players whose organization has local COVID-19 requirements will not be allowed inside arenas or facilities unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption.

This impacts teams in San Francisco and New York City where both cities have passed laws requiring COVID-19 vaccination.

So, players on the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to play in home games.

If Wiggins holds his ground and remains firm with his decision to not get vaccinated, he won’t be able to play in any Warriors games at Chase Center this season.

The Warriors have not commented on Wiggins’ situation as of Wednesday night.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Department of Public Health for comment but has not yet heard back.