OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Popular Oakland bakery Angel Cakes will be closed for walk-ups until Wednesday, Feb. 22 after its owner died on Thursday from injuries suffered in a violent robbery, according to Angel Cakes’ Facebook page.

Orders that have already been placed can be picked up during normal business hours. The bakery, located at 745 5th Street, is open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekends and has noon-to-6:00 p.m. hours Wednesday through Friday.

Anyone who wishes to support Angel Cakes can buy gift cards that can be redeemed once the bakery fully reopens on Feb 22. You can purchase a gift card HERE.

On Monday, Jen Angel was sitting inside her car behind a bank on Webster Street when someone broke into the car and took her purse. The thief got into a getaway car, and Angel tried to get her stolen goods back. She was dragged by the getaway car and died three days later.

Angel was well-known around the Bay Area as a champion of social justice. She founded Angel Cakes in 2008 and opened her location on 5th Street in 2016.

“Jen makes cupcakes, and Jen makes community. Often those intersect, in her life and in the lives of those who know and love her. Jen has worked hard to build a small business in Oakland, and to do so in a way that treats her employees as full humans, including providing a living wage. She paid herself last. She gave away cupcakes to community groups wherever she went,” said Angel’s friend, Tobias Smith.

Angel’s friends said that her organs will be donated, and doctors said those organs will help up to 70 people. A GoFundMe for her loved ones raised more than $130,000 as of Friday night.