OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A funeral was held Tuesday for an Oakland store clerk who was shot and killed on Saturday. The family of Maged Alazzani gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Alazzani leaves behind four children. The family was devastated Saturday night when they got the call that he wouldn’t be returning home from work.

Family and friends of Alazzani carried his body into the Islamic Center of Oakland on Tuesday for a prayer service before his private burial. His oldest son Amjad Alazzani must now adjust to life without his father.

“He was like that angel on your shoulder type. Every time that I would do something wrong you hear his voice telling you not to,” he said.

According to Oakland police, the shooting that killed Alazzani happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m. at Orlando Market, located at 2940 Linden St. in West Oakland. His family and friends tell KRON4 that Alazzani was working his shift at the store when a group came in, robbed the store and shot him.

“It’s really sad what’s going on in the Bay Area and that his kids have to go through this. He was a father, an uncle, a business owner and you’re working and this is what has to happen. It’s really sad what’s going on,” said Alazzani’s friend Samir Aldabashi.

Oakland police are investigating the shooting death, but as of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

“His family is devastated, the community is devastated, their customers are devastated,” said Ali Albasiery, the president of the Bay Area Small Merchants Chamber of Commerce who knew Alazzani for several years.

Albasiery wants the Oakland Police Department to find the people responsible for his friend’s death and city leaders to work harder to make Oakland safer for those who live and work there.

“Businesses have to just close down because there are no employees because everybody is scared they are going to get robbed or killed,” he said.