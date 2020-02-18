Angry customer assaults San Francisco restaurant workers with burrito, among other things

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera throwing a burrito and other items at workers at a San Francisco restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday.

Police said it happened on Feb. 2 around 6:30 p.m. at a restaurant on the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard near 18th Avenue.

According to authorities, the man approached the counter to order food and appeared “agitated and verbally abusive” as he talked to staff.

Police said the staff then gave the man food to try to “diffuse the suspect’s agitation.”

However, the man was not impressed with the gesture.

He is seen on camera hitting the cashier with his cell phone, throwing a napkin dispenser which later hit and injured an employee, then finally throwing the burrito at the workers who are seen cowering away from the counter.

Police said the suspect also damaged the restaurant’s counter equipment before leaving the restaurant.

He was last seen headed eastbound on Geary Boulevard.

The man is described as between 45 and 50-years-old, 5’0″, about 180 pounds.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with BOSA 98 on the back.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Station Investigation Team at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666-8004.

