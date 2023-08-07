(KRON) — A memorial dedicated to Oakland native and actor Angus Cloud has grown significantly in the week following his death.

The mural is on a building off the corner of East 19th Street and Park Avenue in Oakland. It features a large image of Cloud with a wide grin. His name is also painted in bold letters near the top.

(Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Bradley)

Angus Cloud attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Darin Balaban painted the mural with Cloud’s friends Kalani, Maggie, Grame, Sacred Lands, m27 and a number of others.

Videos shared to social media showed the painting as it was completed. Days later, more posts showed large amounts of flowers and candles laid beside the mural honoring Cloud.

“I just wanted to share so everyone could appreciate this beautiful mural for a beautiful soul,” Connor Steinbeck said. “He was so loved.” Steinbeck visited the mural soon after it was finished, and she says it feels so special.

Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, shared a statement about his death on Friday. She said that Cloud’s death was not a suicide, and his last day was a joyful one.

Celebrities from across Oakland have also spoken out about their love for Cloud, including singer Kehlani. Kehlani posted a photo with Cloud to instagram, and she included a detailed caption. “The real person was more complex and more solid than a tv character. That person deserve to be remembered in totality…Love you brudda,” Kehlani wrote.