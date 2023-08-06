(KRON) — The mother of Angus Cloud, an actor and co-star of “Euphoria” who died in his Oakland home last week, says that his death was not a suicide.

Lisa Cloud posted an update on Facebook on Friday about this “shattered time” for their family. She said she appreciates the love their family has received since Cloud’s death on Monday.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. She said he spent his last day reorganizing his home and talking about how he wanted to take care of his sisters.

Lisa Cloud did not mince words, “He did not intend to end his life,” she said. Cloud was unaware if her son took any substances.

She said he put his head his desk, which was filled with art projects he was working on, and he fell asleep. Cloud never woke up. He was only 25 years old when he died.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world…Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” his mother wrote.

She also discussed Cloud’s tenacity through the challenges he faced, including coming back from a head injury that could have killed him 10 years ago. She called his last decade “bonus years” and was grateful that his days were filled with creativity and love.

Cloud’s mother asked one thing of those who want to honor his memory: make random acts of kindness a daily part of life.

(Video courtesy of AP Newsroom)

Notes of grief poured out of Oakland and various celebrities reflected on their time with Cloud. On Tuesday, “Euphoria” lead actor Zendaya posted a moving tribute. The pair were both born and raised in Oakland and attended the same performing arts high school before embarking on their acting careers.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)… I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya wrote.