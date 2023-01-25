SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An animal abuse investigation in San Pablo turned into a massive drug and gun bust, according to a Facebook post from the San Pablo Police Department.

On Wednesday, SPPD officers worked with Contra Costa Animal Services to investigate a report of a dog owner hitting his dog with a piece of metal.

Police served a search warrant on the home and found drugs, guns and a large amount of cash. An image from San Pablo police (above) shows five guns, ammunition and accessories, several stacks of cash, and many bags of what appears to be marijuana.

Animal control officers rescued the dog from the suspect, and the suspect was arrested.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“Animal Control and San Pablo Officers saved a dog… but it turns out the dog saved our community from potential violence,” SPPD wrote.