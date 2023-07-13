(KRON) — Martina Animal Rescue in Benicia is asking the community to adopt its dogs before the end of the month.

For the past six years, the animal rescue has been saving dogs from the Contra Costa Animal Shelter’s weekly euthanasia list. Martina Animal Rescue currently has 25 dogs in boarding and are set to run out of funds at the end of July.

One of the boarding facilities, which is currently holding 15 dogs, is also closing at the end of the month. The animal rescue will have no other option but to return the dogs back to the animal shelter, where they will likely face euthanasia, if they do not find people to adopt or foster the dogs.

“All of the dogs have been evaluated by a dog trainer and are all great, loving, adoptable family dogs,” according to a Martina Animal Rescue volunteer.