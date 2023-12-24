(BCN) — The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is offering half-off on all adoption fees through Jan. 3.

The shelter, located at 1001 Rodriguez St., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Puppies under six months old will be $105 to adopt during the discounted holiday period. The fee for adult dogs will be $75.

Kittens can be adopted for $60 and adult cats for $50. Rabbits can be adopted for a fee of $35.

The fees cover vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip.

Hundreds of pets are currently available at the shelter.

More information can be found on the animal shelter’s website at scanimalshelter.org.

