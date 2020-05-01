Animal showings turn virtual across Bay Area due to COVID-19 pandemic

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic is having an effect on Bay Area ranchers and dairy farmers and their children.

15-year-old Reese Renati just learned she’s not going to be able to show her prized cattle at the county fairs in Santa Rosa or Petaluma this summer because the fairs have been canceled.

Like many high school members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), she’s put in a lot of work to get her animals ready for the competition.

Right now it looks like she has to show her cattle online.

“Virtual shows, you just take a video of your animal. First you have them set up and then you take a video of them walking,” Renati said. “Then you submit it. There’s an actual judge that judges the show. If you win, you get premium money and a banner. We’ve entered a couple of those shows and are waiting on the results back.”

Renati said she feeds them twice a day and then puts them inside the barn where they’re under fans all day so that their hair grows, which she says is an important part.

She also said she rinses or washes them everyday and conditions their hair about two times daily.

The winners of fair competitions often get top dollar from bidders.

