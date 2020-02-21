Anne Kirkpatrick fired as Oakland police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Anne Kirkpatrick is no longer the Oakland Police Department’s police chief, according to a KRON4 source.

The decision was voted unanimously with Oakland Mayor Schaaf and was said to be made “without cause”.

Kirkpatrick joined the force in 2017 becoming the first female police chief in Oakland’s history.

She was selected and appointed by Mayor Libby Schaaf, who said she chose to hire the 34-year law enforcement veteran because she was “the reform-minded leader Oakland is looking for.”

Schaaf released the following statement:

“As Mayor, it is my duty to determine when the trust between The Police Commission and the Police Chief has become irrevocably lost and prevents Oakland from moving forward.”

#Breaking Confirmed Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick out. Voted unanimously without cause pic.twitter.com/PsvJG0xMPq — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) February 21, 2020

Oakland Police Officers’ Association released a statement following the news.

The statement read, in part:

“Oakland Police Officers have the most challenging job in law enforcement. The Oakland Police Chief is the most difficult Chiefs’ job in the nation. Those difficulties in doing and keeping the job were illustrated today with the termination of Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick by the Mayor and Police Commission.”

According to the statement, OPOA President Barry Donelan said Kirkpatrick was making progress in the Oakland Police Department and the Oakland community.

“Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was a well-respected leader of the Oakland Police Department (OPD) and was making significant progress in bringing stability to OPD. But, fighting for Oakland’s residents and Police Officers alike does not endear you to Oakland’s unelected Police Commissioners and our Mayor. Oakland Police Officers are disappointed in the actions of the Police Commission and the Mayor. These events don’t bode well for public safety in Oakland. Oakland’s robbery epidemic continues, we face sideshows every weekend, Oakland Police Officer numbers are attriting downward, and crime in every category was up in 2019.”

The OPOA says it’s willing and ready to work with whomever is the next Chief of Police.

“Despite the changes at the top of the department, Oakland Police Officers continue to come to work every day and serve our residents in California’s most crime challenged city,” the statement read.

When Kirkpatrick was hired, she was tasked with restoring confidence in the agency that was reeling from a sex scandal involving officers and an underage girl and had cycled through three chiefs in the span of nine days.

Before joining the Oakland Police Department, she was leading organizational development inside the Chicago Police Department and was the former police chief in the city of Spokane, Washington.

Kirkpatrick was only in Chicago for six month before taking the job in Oakland.

Oakland has been without a permanent police chief for six months before Schaad selected Kirkpatrick.

When she was sworn in, Kirkpatrick said she wanted to “transform” the police department so that it develops “a model policing culture for America in every way.”

“I want to see the Oakland Police Department be the Super Bowl of American policing,” she said.

